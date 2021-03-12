1 year later: looking back at the pandemic in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland’s making progress in the coronavirus pandemic, as more people get vaccinated while fewer deal with severe illness.
“We started out with just a few beds. That grew to a couple dozen, and then we actually outgrew this unit,” said Breda Clark, a nurse who worked in the COVID-19 unit at Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Hospital leaders closed the COVID-19 unit on Friday, March 5. The hallways and beds are empty. It’s a positive sign of how far we’ve come.
“It felt like a huge weight had been lifted. Just more hope for parents, grandparents, people that are more susceptible out in the community,” said Clark.
It’s also a reminder of what people have been through, including worrying about loved ones, waiting for COVID-19 tests, working from home, and so much more.
While some aspects of the pandemic remain the same, like students learning from home. One virtual teacher said her students are learning more than what’s written in textbooks.
“They’ve grown in ways that I don’t think they notice. But I really try to highlight it and point out for them,” said Lauren Viessman, Cape Girardeau Public Schools virtual 4th grade teacher.
“We’ve built a family, and we’ve built a relationship as teacher and students even though it’s through a computer screen,” said Viessman. “I hope it shows them that no matter what comes their way in the future, if they can do this, they can do anything.”
“Just the community praying and having each other with all the nurses, techs, respiratory therapists, and pharmacy. I mean everybody that worked up here leaned on each other,” said Clark.
The support from loved ones and strangers made the tough days a little easier.
Saint Francis has vaccinated more than 18,000 people so far, another sign of hope as we pass one year in this pandemic.
