KSP make 2nd arrest in western Ky. murder, arson investigation

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman wanted for questioning in connection to a murder and arson investigation from September is now facing charges.
Keisha D. Stewart, 29 of Cadiz, was charged with complicity to arson (2nd degree), complicity to abuse of corpse, complicity to tampering with physical evidence and complicity to burglary (2nd degree).
Stewart learned of the charges at the Christian County Jail where she has been lodged since December.
She was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the murder of Thelma N. Barnett, commonly known as Mrs. Ilene.
In December, investigators arrested Jonathan R. McCoy, 42 of Cadiz, for the murder of Barnett and the arson of her home.
The investigation into what detectives called the brutal murder of Barnett began on September 16.
KSP detectives say Barnett was killed and her home, on Will Jackson Road in Trigg County, was set on fire.
