What you need to know March 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, March 12.
The threat for flash flooding and flooding continues with more heavy rain in the forecast.
A cold front has pushed in lighter northeasterly winds and cooler wake-up temperatures in the 40s to 50s.
Scattered rain from a light mist to heavy pockets will continue this morning.
Waves of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible much of the day and evening.
A flood watch is in effect for much of the Heartland through Saturday due to heavy rainfall.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday will start off with rain, but it will move out by Saturday afternoon.
Lingering clouds and mist will stick around.
Most of Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy.
More rain moves in Sunday evening into Monday.
Strong storms are possible in the Bootheel and Tennessee.
- Emergency crews responded to a drowning at the Wappapello Spillway on Thursday afternoon.
- The three victims of a house fire in Perkins have been identified.
- Six jurors have been selected for the former Minneapolis police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death.
- In his first prime-time address Thursday night, President Joe Biden pledged to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1.
- President Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in the Oval Office on Thursday.
- Heartland businesses believe they will benefit from the third round of stimulus checks.
- The Heartland’s making progress in the coronavirus pandemic, as more people get vaccinated while fewer deal with severe illness.
- The House passed two bills Thursday to require background checks on all firearms sales and transfers and to allow an expanded 10-day review for gun purchases.
- A pair of bills in the Missouri House aim to protect health care workers from workplace violence and hold those who injure them accountable.
- Kroger says a small number of people who came to a clinic in Virginia to get their COVID-19 vaccines ended up getting an “empty syringe” after the company previously said it was a saline shot.
- Health experts believe the United States could hit herd immunity by this summer through vaccination alone.
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized a package at the FedEx Hub from Tanzania Wednesday that could’ve created big problems at its final destination out in Oregon.
- About 1 in 5 Americans say they lost a relative or close friend to the coronavirus, highlighting the division between heartache and hope as the country itches to get back to normal a year into the pandemic.
