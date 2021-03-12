Water over roads reported in the Heartland; ferries closed

(KFVS) - In the Heartland, storms left many roads flooded on March 11.
Crittenden County
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is closed due to floodwaters over KY 91 (Mile Point 15.4 to 15.76) at the Kentucky Landing. it is estimated that it will reopen around March 13 or 14.
KY 135 is closed at the 4.15mm between KY 297 and KY 793 in Sawmill Hollow about 2 miles west of the Tolu Community.
Fulton County
The Dorena-Hickman Ferry is closed due to floodwaters at the Kentucky Landing (KY 1354 mile point 0.0), it is estimated that it will reopen around March 15.
Hickman County
KY 123 is closed at the 14 to 16mm in the Hailwell Corner Area.
Livingston County
KY 137/River Road is closed from the 5.2mm to the 15mm between Bayou Creek Bridge and KY 135/Lola Rd at Berrys Ferry Landing.
