Two Centralia men charged with sexual abuse after ISP investigation

CENTRAILIA, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police (ISP) investigation lead to the arrest of two Centralia men, Kevin Josue Herrera-Guzman and Wilton Nicholas Herrera-Lopez, on sexual abuse charges.
Herrera-Guzman was charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse, and Herrera-Lopez was charged with Criminal Sexual Abuse.
Allegedly, in February 2021, Herrera-Lopez sexually abused two children between the ages of 13 and 17. He was at least five years older than the children.
Herrera-Guzman allegedly also sexually abused one child between the ages of 13 and 17. He was at least five years older than the child.
Both are being held in the Marion County Jail, with Herrera-Lopez’s bond set at $35,000, 10% to apply and Herrera-Guzman’s bond set at $20,000, 10% to apply.
