Thayer woman missing, may be in danger

THAYER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Thayer Police department is searching for Nicole Hardcastle who may be in danger.
Hardcastle is a 26 year-old, white female. She is about 199 lbs. with blonde hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen in an olive coat around 9:30 p.m. on March 11.
Hardcastle is a ward of Missouri.
After she left her home, a car drove up to the house with out it’s headlights on, then left shortly after.
There is no information on the make or model of the car, or a possible direction of travel.
Anyone with information should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Thayer Police Department at (417) 264-3819.
