Tenn. woman injured after truck hydroplanes, overturns south of Wingo, Ky.

WINGO, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee woman was injured when the truck was driving hydroplaned and overturned on Purchase Parkway on Friday morning, March 12.
Graves County deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the 9 mile marker of the Purchase Parkway around 8:55 a.m., about 5 miles south of Wingo, for the crash.
Deputies say a 49-year-old woman from Milan, Tenn. was going northbound on the Parkway near the 9 mile marker in a 1993 Ford Ranger when the truck hydroplaned, went across the median and rolled over.
It came to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes of the Parkway.
The woman was taken to an area hospital.
Deputies say she had her dog with her, and it did not appear to be injured. It was turned over to animal control until the woman could send someone to get it.
The southbound lanes of the Parkway were shut down or reduced to one lane for about 90 minutes while the scene was cleared.
The Wingo Fire Department, Mayfield Fire Department, Mayfield/Graves County EMS, Kentucky State Police and Graves County Animal Control assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.