Samples from Cape Girardeau’s wastewater show steady decline in COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s wastewater is showing a steady decline in the amount of COVID-19 found in samples.
In December, Heartland News reported about University of Missouri researchers tracking the viral load in wastewater across the state.
The city started submitting samples in July.
“You should be aware of that. That it’s not gone,” said Marc Johnson, a professor at the University of Missouri.
That reminder about the coronavirus comes as Johnson and his team see different trends in their data.
“The wastewater numbers across the state pretty well track with the cases. It went way down, we kind of plateaued off now it seems,” he said.
Data from the City of Cape Girardeau’s wastewater from the start of July to the end of February shows the viral load peaked at the beginning of November and started its steady decline at beginning of January.
“That is pretty concentrated for a municipal facility, but it’s way down now. It’s more than ten folds lower than it is high,” said Johnson.
“Any data you can get is helpful both in for dealing with it in the present time and then if things need to be dealt with in the future,” said Stan Polivick, City of Cape Girardeau’s Public Works Department Director.
Polivick said he’s delighted to see the decrease in COVID-19 in the city’s wastewater.
“And we’re excited that our plant was able to participate in the studies with the university,” he said.
While Johnson said the data looks promising, he predicted we’re not in the clear.
“Proceed with caution. Get your vaccine and be careful, because the numbers are going down but the variants are going up, and eventually those two are gonna meet. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw at least another small crest before the vaccines really kick in,” he said.
According to Johnson, the research team plans to continue testing wastewater samples for COVID-19 for at least another year.
