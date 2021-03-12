Rounds Of More Rain Today

A cold front pushing through the Heartland with lighter northeasterly winds. Slightly cooler temperatures this Friday morning in the upper 40s to 50s, but this is still well above average for this time of year. Scattered rain ranging from mist to heavy pockets of rain will continue to push through the Heartland this morning. Waves of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible will fall today. Due to this, the potential for flash flooding and flooding will need to be watched for through Saturday early afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.