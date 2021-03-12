Rounds Of More Rain Today

A cold front pushing through the Heartland with lighter northeasterly winds. Slightly cooler temperatures this Friday morning in the upper 40s to 50s, but this is still well above average for this time of year. Scattered rain ranging from mist to heavy pockets of rain will continue to push through the Heartland this morning. Waves of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible will fall today. Due to this, the potential for flash flooding and flooding will need to be watched for through Saturday early afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid 50s north to low 60s south.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday will start off with rain, but it will move out by Saturday afternoon. Lingering clouds and mist will still be around. Most of Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy except for the evening hours into Monday. Another strong low pressure system will bring rain and the potential for some strong storms in the Bootheel and Tennessee during this time. Above average temperatures for highs and lows will stay around through early next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.