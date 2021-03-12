Rounds of heavy rain tonight into early Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a few breaks in the rain across the Heartland today but more rain is now moving across the area and we will see rounds of showers, some with heavy rain, move across the Heartland this evening. Rainfall will average around an inch or two in most areas with isolated amounts up to three inches possible. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.
Saturday will start off with scattered showers with most of the activity moving east of the area during the afternoon hours. It will remain cloud and cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s.
We will see a few showers on Sunday from time to time. A warm front will move north into the area Sunday night. We will likely see another round of showers and thunderstorms late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
