Rounds of heavy rain tonight into early Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We saw a few breaks in the rain across the Heartland today but more rain is now moving across the area and we will see rounds of showers, some with heavy rain, move across the Heartland this evening. Rainfall will average around an inch or two in most areas with isolated amounts up to three inches possible. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 40s.