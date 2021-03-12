Purchase District Health Department to begin vaccination Phase 1C

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Purchase District Health Department announced that healthcare providers in the Purchase District will start vaccinating those in Phase 1C on March 15.
The Purchase District Health Department and Mercy Health will only be vaccinating those 60 and over, and not those the CDC defined as high risk or essential workers.
Baptist Health is vaccinating every one covered in Phase 1C.
To schedule a vaccination for someone 60 and over call:
- McCracken County: (270) 444-5170
- Ballard County: (270) 665-5432
- Carlisle County: (270) 628-5431
- Fulton County: (270) 236-2825
- Hickman County: (270) 653-6110
- Mercy Health: (866) 624-0366
