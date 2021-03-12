Paducah man arrested after leading officers on chase in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after leading officers on a chase in Murray on Tuesday morning, March 9.
Joseph L. Owen, 36, of Paducah, was charged with fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police - first degree (on foot), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances - first offense - aggravating circumstances, burglary second degree, criminal mischief - third degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and several traffic offenses.
According to Kentucky State Police, at around 11:50 a.m. on Tuesday, troopers saw a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe going west on KY 94 outside of Murray and tried to pull it over for a traffic violation.
They say the vehicle sped up and tried to turn onto KY 783, but lost control, left the north side of the road and went into a ditch.
The driver got out of the vehicle and ran to the backyard of a home.
Troopers say the driver was later found inside the home’s garage and taken into custody.
They say the driver, later identified as Owen, was found to be under the influence of controlled substances and driving a stolen Tahoe from Paducah.
He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.
