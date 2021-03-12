Paducah man arrested after leading officers on chase in Murray

Joseph L. Owen, 36, of Paducah, was charged with fleeing or evading police - first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police - first degree (on foot), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances - first offense - aggravating circumstances, burglary second degree, criminal mischief - third degree, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and several traffic offenses.