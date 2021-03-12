Nursing homes relax visitation guidelines

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting Monday, people visiting loved ones at the Lutheran Home will no longer be separated by glass. A couple residents expressed how much this means to them after an unconventional year.
Pastor Weston Wildauer visits resident Joann Bock once a month. He said while the plexiglass dividers is better than nothing, he’s looking forward to not having it anymore.
“This has been great, but it’s a little echoey and its harder to make those connections, but to be able to be in their room and to visit with them that way is just fantastic,” he said.
“You need that and we missed that,” Joann Bock said.
“And I have nine great-grandkids that I haven’t hugged, so I’m looking forward to that,” Berniece Ledgerwood, a resident, said.
She said it’s been a long year of window visits with her daughter.
“Bless her heart, she came rain, snow, she has a chair outside the window so that’s kept me motivated,” Ledgerwood said.
She calls Monday the better day she’s been waiting for.
“I don’t think I could have handled all year if I didn’t at least see her face,” she said.
Heartland News was here during the summer when these plexiglass stations were introduced.
Like the residents, Marketing Director, Melody Harpur is ready to keep moving forward.
“I think our biggest hope just like everyone else out there is that maybe once we get through this re-opening that we can just get ourselves back to normal,” Harpur said.
“It’s a blessing that we’re getting these things back, it makes you appreciate your friends and your family,” Bock said.
With all these changes, patients see light at the end of the tunnel.
Harpur said masks will be required for all visitors.
