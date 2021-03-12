1,763 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ill. on Fri.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,763 new cases of COVID-19, including 39 additional deaths, on Friday, March 12.
The newly reported deaths included a woman in her 80s from Massac County, a man in his 70s from Saline County and a woman in her 90s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,206,172 cases, including 20,901 deaths.
As of Thursday night, 1,128 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 240 patients were in the ICU and 108 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,988,565 tests for the virus have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 5-11 is 2.6 percent.
A total of 4,501,155 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, about 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,916,055.
A total of 3,791,273 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 353,655 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 95,121 doses.
On Thursday, 110,570 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.
