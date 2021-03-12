New call center in Illinois aims to help with COVID-19 vaccination registration

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Got questions about setting up an appointment to get vaccinated? If you’re in Illinois, a new service can help.
A new Vaccine Appointment Call Center was launched Friday, March 12 to assist people with making appointments to get the COVID vaccine.
The Illinois Department of Public Health created the project, staffed with around 500 agents answering calls between 6 am to midnight, seven days a week.
“We want to make sure our most vulnerable populations, such as our seniors and individuals in heavily impacted communities who may not have access to online services, are able to make appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
This comes as more vaccine doses become available from the federal government and more appointments become an option.
Callers may experience wait times during heavy call periods.
They can be reached at 833-621-1284.
