New areas in southern Illinois will soon distribute COVID vaccine

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Illinois’ Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced that new locations will be eligible to distribute vaccines.
This will take place through the Department of Health and Human Services’ Federally Qualified Health Center Program for COVID-19 Vaccination.
The Illinois Community Health Centers were not included in the first phase of the program.
Over the coming weeks, 35 community health centers will be included in the program.
Local health clinics include:
Durbin said the “announcement will help bring more vaccines to Illinois and ensure a more equitable distribution across our state, especially in communities of color.”
“I’m glad that the Biden administration has continued to act on our request to include more Illinois community health centers in the federal COVID-19 vaccination program,” Duckworth said.
The full list of Illinois Community Health Centers to which the program is expanding includes:
- Rural Health Inc. (Anna)
- Community Health & Emergency Services, Inc. (Cairo)
- Macoupin County (Carlinville)
- Shawnee Health Service and Development Corporation (Carterville)
- Alivio Medical Center, Inc. (Chicago)
- Asian Human Services Family Health Center (Chicago)
- Beloved Community Family Wellness Center (Chicago)
- Chicago Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago)
- Christian Community Health Center (Chicago)
- Friend Family Health Center, Inc. (Chicago)
- Heartland International Health Centers (Chicago)
- Howard Brown Health Center (Chicago)
- Inner City Muslim Action Network (Chicago)
- Lawndale Christian Health Center (Chicago)
- The Near North Health Service Corporation (Chicago)
- Prime Care Community Health, Inc. (Chicago)
- TCA Health, Inc. NFP (Chicago)
- Community Health Improvement Center (Decatur)
- Family Christian Health Center (Harvey)
- Will County Community Health Center (Joliet)
- Pillars Community Health (La Grange)
- PCC Community Wellness Center (Oak Park)
- Aunt Martha’s Health and Wellness, Inc. (Olympia Fields)
- Crusaders Central Clinic Association (Rockford)
- Southern Illinois University (Springfield)
- Lake County (Waukegan)
