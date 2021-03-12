MSHP investigating officer-involved shooting in Steele

STEELE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Steele, Mo.
The shooting happened on East Main Street on Thursday, March 11.
According to Steele Police Chief Billy Jo Stanfield, two Steele officers were involved in a shooting with a 41-year-old Kennett man.
The officers and the suspect were not injured.
The suspect was taken into custody and is being held in the Pemiscot County Jail on two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, weapon(s) violation, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.
Police said the suspect’s name is being withheld pending the issuance of a warrant.
Members of the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Department and other area law enforcement officers assisted at the scene.
