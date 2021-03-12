Mo. State Parks, historic sites prepare for 2021 camping season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - State parks and historic site campgrounds are preparing for the 2021 camping season.
The season typically starts on April 1, and on-season begins earlier at some campgrounds than others.
You can click here for opening dates at specific campgrounds.
To ensure a camping spot, campers are strongly encouraged to make a reservation before arriving at the park.
Most campgrounds are fully reservable and any campsites not reserved are available on a walk-in registration basis.
The Department of Natural Resources say campers must pay the camping rate before setting up at the site.
Missouri State Parks’ contactless self check-in feature remains available to customers with reservations on their day of arrival. You can click here for more information on self check-in.
Showerhouses and modern restrooms are available during the park’s camping season. Regular cleaning schedules will be posted at the park.
Firewood and ice are available to buy during operating hours. For more information you can contact the park or historic site office directly.
State park and historic site day-use areas are open.
Playgrounds, trails, boat launches and picnic areas are also open, as are some indoor spaces, including visitor centers, nature centers, museums and offices.
Visitors can check the park and site status map before heading out.
While visiting a Missouri state park or historic site, visitors are strongly encouraged to following social-distancing guidelines and proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns.
They say to bring hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds and stay home if you’re sick.
Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain, and may be required by local orders.
