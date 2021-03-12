Mo. Dept. of Conservation warns of zebra mussels in moss balls

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) – Are zebra mussels hiding in your aquarium?
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, moss balls containing zebra mussels have been found in Missouri.
The department encouraged aquarium owners to watch for the invasive species which have been found in “moss balls,” a type of algae popular in the watery habitats.
Moss balls, also known as marimo, grows into green balls and is typically found in Europe or Asia, but most often in Japan.
The department says that you should never dispose of aquarium contents in other bodies of water because there’s a danger of introducing harmful nonnative organisms.
The tendency of the zebra mussels to make huge clusters can create problems for pipes.
Destroy the moss balls by freezing them, boiling them or submerging them in bleach or vinegar.
After destroying them, you can then dispose of the moss balls by placing them in a sealed plastic bag in the trash. Boiled water, vinegar or bleach used in the process can be poured down a household drain. Do not pour the water down storm drains where it could enter other bodies of water.
Afterwards, you can drain and clean the aquarium.
