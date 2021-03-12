Man on motorcycle arrested after leading officers on high-speed chase in Carlisle Co., Ky.

CARLISLE COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man on a motorcycle was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase on Thursday, March 11.
Alen Reeves, 42, of Hickory, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, operating a motor vehicle under the influence - second offense, speeding 26 miles per hour or greater, no operator’s license, reckless driving, first-degree wanton endangerment, no insurance, disregarding a stop sign and no registration.
According to the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office, their deputy and an officer with the Bardwell Police Department saw a motorcycle speeding on County Road 1300 behind the Carlisle County Courthouse.
When they tried to pull it over, they said the motorcycle proceeded to turn onto U.S. 62 and then State Route 1372.
They said the motorcycle then passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and sped up, reaching a speed of about 98 miles per hour, and went through the intersection of State Route 1181 and State Route 1935 without stopping at a stop sign.
The chase continued to the intersection of State Route 1935 and County Road 1001 where the motorcycle stopped.
The driver of the motorcycle, identified as Reeves, was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
