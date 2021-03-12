Man drowns at Wappapello Spillway

WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after an incident at the Wappapello Spillway on March 11.
Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed that authorities received an emergency report of a man drowning around 4:30 p.m.
The man has not been identified at this time, the coroner believes the drowning could be related to a medical issue.
The drowning is under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Division, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and the US Army Corps of Engineers.
