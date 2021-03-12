Less than 1K new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 963 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, March 12.
New case information includes:
- New cases - 963
- Additional deaths - 29
- Positivity rate - 3.88 percent
- Total deaths - 4,950
- Currently hospitalized - 520
- Currently in ICU - 125
- Currently on ventilator - 88
To check which phase they’re in, Kentuckians can visit the vaccine website.
They can also set up notifications so state officials can tell them when doses are available at new and existing sites.
For those who can’t access the website, you can call the vaccine hotline at 855-598-2246 or TTY 855-326-4654.
The hotline is available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
