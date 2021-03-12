Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches name players and coaches of the year

Member coaches around the state voted on the finalists for the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches players and coaches of the year. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Clayton Hester | March 12, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 12:30 PM

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The players and coaches of the year have been named by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches after the votes by member coaches around the state were tallied.

Winners will be announced on April 18 when the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation will recognize them as Mr. and Miss Basketball.

Finalists in west Kentucky for player of the year include:

  • McCracken County – Noah Dumas
  • Marshall County – Zion Harmon
  • Marshall County – Cayson Conner

Finalists in west Kentucky for coach of the year:

  • Paducah Tilghman – Greg Overstrech
  • Lyon County - Ryan Perry
  • Graves County - Lyndon Dunning
  • Lyon County - Calista Collins

