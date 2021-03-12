First Alert Friday Forecast

A very wet pattern will persist through the upcoming weekend with a series of disturbances riding along a frontal zone from west to east. Skies will remain mainly cloudy with periods of rain and locally heavier thundershowers at times. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Saturday evening for most of the region. However, another round of heavy rain is possible Sunday night into Monday morning. With cooler northeast winds in place the severe storm threat has been pushed south for a day or two, but may creep north again by Sunday evening. But the primary threat will be flooding.