First Alert: Flooding threat continues due to more rounds of rain today, storms possible

(KFVS) - The threat for flash flooding and flooding continues with more heavy rain in the forecast.
A cold front has pushed in lighter northeasterly winds and cooler wake-up temperatures in the 40s to 50s.
Scattered rain from a light mist to heavy pockets will continue this morning.
Waves of heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder are possible much of the day and evening.
A flood watch is in effect for much of the Heartland through Saturday due to heavy rainfall.
Afternoon highs will be in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Heading into the weekend, Saturday will start off with rain, but it will move out by Saturday afternoon.
Lingering clouds and mist will stick around.
Most of Sunday will be dry and mostly cloudy.
More rain moves in Sunday evening into Monday.
Strong storms are possible in the Bootheel and Tennessee.
