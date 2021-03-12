Downtown Building gets Renovated

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
What was once an eye sore on the corner of William and Main street in downtown Cape, is being repurposed into retail space to for businesses. Last year a local business owner purchased the building, with intentions to preserve its history.“I’ve always had a love for downtown buildings. Especially here in downtown Cape.
Business owner Brennon Todt tells me while looking for a project to repurpose, he fell in love with the architecture of the property. “This building was abandoned and bided. And now we’re basically trying to take it and turn it into a nice opportunity for some businesses to come in.”
Built-in the early 1900′s when river business was booming, he says the building has been several different businesses over the years. “It was everything from an old grocery store. Where they would unload old groceries from the rail cars and distribute them to businesses through southeast Missouri. It was an HVAC company at one time. At one time it was even used as the business office for the planning of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge.
The downtown property is now in the process of renovation, and Todt says once it’s finished, he wants to be sure it’s affordable for entrepreneurs and new business owners. “It’s obviously got the old warehouse theme and we’re trying to preserve that. And so, we came up with the idea to try to turn that into some nice retail space. Some more opportunity for businesses to come in and establish in downtown Cape, and then grow in the area.”
Todt says once he nears completion, he will then build to suit the occupant’s needs. “We’d love to court small downtown retail shops. Whether that’s clothing or antiques or restaurants. But, we’re looking to support the theme of downtown, and continue the growth of this area.
Todt tells KFVS12 he hopes to have the project completed by the end of the year with about 6 retail spaces available to lease, within the building.
