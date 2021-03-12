COVID-19 vaccine clinic available from Southern Seven Health Department

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Shawnee Community College in Ullin on March 16.
The Southern Seven Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The individuals who will participate must fall into the 1B or 1B+ priority groups in order to be scheduled for a shot.
The 1B+ category includes those in the range of 18-64 with health conditions including:
- Obesity
- Diabetes
- Pulmonary Diseases
- Smoking
- Heart Conditions
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Cancer
- Solid Organ Transplant
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Pregnancy
- Persons with a Disability not covered in previous categories
S&HD does not charge for the COVID-19 vaccine and covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.
You can click here to check the schedule.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.