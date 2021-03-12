COVID-19 vaccine clinic available from Southern Seven Health Department

By Clayton Hester | March 12, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 3:39 PM

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - A single-dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic is coming to Shawnee Community College in Ullin on March 16.

The Southern Seven Health Department will host a COVID-19 vaccine to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The individuals who will participate must fall into the 1B or 1B+ priority groups in order to be scheduled for a shot.

The 1B+ category includes those in the range of 18-64 with health conditions including:

  • Obesity
  • Diabetes
  • Pulmonary Diseases
  • Smoking
  • Heart Conditions
  • Chronic Kidney Disease
  • Cancer
  • Solid Organ Transplant
  • Sickle Cell Disease
  • Pregnancy
  • Persons with a Disability not covered in previous categories

S&HD does not charge for the COVID-19 vaccine and covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

You can click here to check the schedule.

