City of Carbondale searching for new police chief

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - Leaders in Carbondale want residents involved in the search for the city’s next police chief. Carbondale city leaders opened a nationwide search for its next police chief two and a half weeks ago.
They want to know what residents want in a new top cop.
A survey is posted on the city’s Facebook page asking people to rank the biggest challenges facing the department. Those range from community policing and relationships to hiring officers that represent everyone who lives here.
The survey also includes a section that asks about leadership qualities and characteristics that are most important for the city of Carbondale to look for in a new Police Chief.
Just two days after the search started on February 23, Carbondale police announced a new partnership with the NAACP to improve the department’s relationship in the community.
“We’re going to agree to work together to build Trust,” said Interim Police Chief Stan Reno.
NAACP Carbondale Chamber President, Dr. Linda Flowers talked about those relationships, “This is an important next step for the police department and the city to build relationships.”
The open chief’s position also attracted the attention of National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The group posted the vacancy on its career page.
A city spokeswoman said that interim Chief Stan Reno did apply for the position.
The human resources department will do its first review of applications on March 22.
