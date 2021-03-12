Bi-County Health Department to hold 65+ walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bi-County Health Department announced they will be holding several walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for those who are 65 years-old or older and work or live in Franklin and Williamson Counties.
No appointments will be needed.
On Tuesdays, the clinic at The Pavilion in Marion will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 3:00 p.m.
On Wednesdays, the clinic at The Pavilion in Marion will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 5:00 p.m.
On Thursdays, the clinic at the VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the last walk-in accepted at 3:00 p.m.
Those who receive the Moderna vaccine must wait 28 before getting their second dose, those who receive the Pfizer vaccine only have to wait 21 days before getting their second shot.
