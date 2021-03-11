What you need to know March 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, March 11.
Rain and storms are likely today through the weekend.
This morning is starting off very warm for this time of year.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s with breezy southerly winds.
Wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible throughout the day.
Ahead of a cold front, rain and storms will push into parts of southern Illinois and northern areas of southeast Missouri this morning.
There could be an isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail.
This afternoon and early evening, rain and storms will move further south.
A severe storm with gusty winds and small hail are possible.
Highs will be in the upper 60s for most of the Heartland. Kentucky and Tennessee will likely reach the low 70s.
Rain and rumbles of thunder will continue tonight into Friday morning.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain will continue through early Saturday.
Threats for flash flooding and low-lying flooding, especially across our northern and central counties, is possible.
Another system could bring rain and storms late Sunday into early Monday.
Temperatures will stay above average most days, with highs ranging in the mid 50s to low 60s and low temperatures in the 40s.
- Today marks one year since the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organization.
- President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan into law tomorrow.
- The investigation continues into a house fire in Perkins, Mo. that killed two adults and one child.
- The wildfire on Fountain Bluff in Jackson County slowly grew to 27 acres on Wednesday.
- A new study shows by the middle of the decade there could be a shortage of 50,000 pilots worldwide.
- The U.S. is buying an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.
- Mounds City leaders say they’ve worked out a deal with Southwater to keep the water flowing to residents.
- The number of migrant children and families seeking to cross the U.S. southwest border has surged to levels not seen since before the pandemic.
- The U.S. government’s budget deficit through February hit an all-time high of $1.05 trillion for the first five months of a budget year.
- Five Oklahoma City police officers have been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy.
- An historic Kentucky landmark has been destroyed by fire.
- The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old girl from a home near Highway M on Tuesday afternoon, March 9.
