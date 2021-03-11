Very Warm and Breezy Thursday Morning

Starting off Thursday with very warm morning temperatures in the 60s! This is warmer than our normal high temperature for today. Breezy southerly winds will continue to keep it mild outside. Wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible again through the day today. Clouds are continuing to move quickly across the sky but most of the morning hours we will stay dry with the exception of southern Illinois and northern areas of southeast Missouri. Rain and storms will push into the heartland around sunrise with a cold front trailing behind it. There could be an isolated strong storm this morning with gusty winds and hail. However, this afternoon and early evening, as storms will move further south with into our central counties, there will be a slightly higher chance of a severe storm with the same threat of gusty winds and small hail. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s with areas in Kentucky/Tennessee that will likely reach the low 70s.