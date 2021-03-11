Third installment of $250 million to be distributed in Illinois for transportation needs

“While I’m proud of the transformation of our interstate highways Rebuild Illinois is rebuilding, it’s local projects that are rejuvenating our communities in ways our people deserve – that’s why Rebuild Illinois set aside $1.5 billion for municipal and county projects. What’s more, funding from Rebuild Illinois allows local governments to reallocate precious dollars for other parts of the community. And with the strain on local budgets because of the pandemic, that means critical savings for local governments and taxpayers,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That’s why today, I’m proud to announce the third $250 million installment of funding for counties, municipalities and townships to address their transportation needs as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. With these new funds, we can help build up our local infrastructure in every corner of Illinois – spurring more local jobs and economic development across the state.”