Tenn. man accused of assaulting police officer with tent spike

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man is accused of assaulting a police officer with a tent spike.
James Bowen, 31, was charged with obstructing a highway, menacing, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, fleeing or evading police 1st degree, wanton endangerment of a police officer 1st degree, assault 3rd degree, and resisting arrest.
McCracken County deputies responded to a report of a man was walking his dog down the middle of the road and jumping in front of vehicles.
When police arrived, the man refused to leave the road.
They say he took a large tent spike from his pocket, waved it at the deputies and tried to have his dog bite at police.
Deputies were able to subdue the man with the help of a passerby.
McCracken County Animal Control responded to the scene to take the dog.
