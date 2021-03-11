Police investigate shots fired at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Police could be seen investigating an incident at an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Perryville Road just after midnight on Thursday, March 11. (Source: KFVS/Jessica Ladd)
By Marsha Heller | March 11, 2021 at 6:45 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 7:22 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There was a large police presence at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 11.

Officers responded to a shots fired call at the complex located on the 2000 block of Perryville Road after tenants reported hearing multiple gunshots.

Photos from a Heartland News crew showed bullet holes through an apartment window and police placing yellow evidence markers in the parking lot.

Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a hole in the complex is consistent with a small caliber bullet.

At least two bullet holes could be seen through an apartment window on the 2000 block of Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau. (Source: KFVS/Jessica Ladd)

Police said no one was hurt and no witnesses have been located.

Cape Girardeau Police could be seen placing yellow evidence markers in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Perryville Road just after midnight on Thursday, March 11. (Source: KFVS/Jessica Ladd)
Cape Girardeau Police could be seen placing yellow evidence markers in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 2000 block of Perryville Road just after midnight on Thursday, March 11. (Source: KFVS/Jessica Ladd)

