Police investigate shots fired at apartment complex in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - There was a large police presence at a Cape Girardeau apartment complex shortly after midnight on Thursday, March 11.
Officers responded to a shots fired call at the complex located on the 2000 block of Perryville Road after tenants reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Photos from a Heartland News crew showed bullet holes through an apartment window and police placing yellow evidence markers in the parking lot.
Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Joey Hann said a hole in the complex is consistent with a small caliber bullet.
Police said no one was hurt and no witnesses have been located.
