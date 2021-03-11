Paducah woman indicted in connection to child abuse case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman was indicted on Thursday, March 11 in connection to a child abuse investigation from October 2020.
Autumn Saunders, 23, of Paducah was indicted by a McCracken County grand jury. She was arrested by the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the sheriff’s office, she was present and knew of the abuse to a 3-year-old boy.
She is the wife of Joshua Saunders. He was arrested on Oct. 7, 2020 at the beginning of the investigation.
Joshua Saunders is accused of abusing the child out of anger and frustration.
The child reportedly had a fractured arm, as well as bruising on every part of his body that were in varying stages of healing.
