New initiative launched to create regional hub for southern Ill. communities

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - A new initiative would create a regional hub for the 17 southernmost counties in Illinois.
SI Now, a Southern Illinois Success Initiative, involves collaboration with leaders in business and industry, health care, higher education, workforce development, transportation, government, non-profit economic development and community coalitions.
It launched a new website and social media platforms.
The vision is to “create a thriving, economically diverse environment with a growing population, labor force, per capita income and expanding tax base, while elevating an already high quality of life.”
Organizers say SI Now’s efforts are currently focused on supporting existing businesses, attracting and expanding businesses, developing workforce education through training and employment growth in high wage sectors.
“Regionalism in economic development shows the total strength of a geographic area. Mt. Vernon is the northern-most county; we not only have our strengths but can also draw on the assets of Carbondale and Marion as well,” said Tony Iriti, Jefferson County Development Corporation executive director and SI Now Steering Committee member. “If one county succeeds, we all win. The stronger we are as a region helps us compete for projects with other larger jurisdictions. We can draw on amenities and workforce within a one-hour drive time.”
