16 new COVID cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Sixteen more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Egyptian Health Department.
They were notified about the cases on Thursday, March 11.
Saline County
- 1 teenaged female
- 1 female in her 30s
- 1 male in his 20s
- 3 in their 40s
- 2 in their 50s
- 1 in their 60s
Gallatin County
- 1 teenaged female
- 1 male in his 60s
- 1 case in progress with the demographics unknown
White county
- 2 females in their 20s
- 1 female in her 50s
- 1 male in his 40s
There have been 2,518 confirmed cases in Saline County, so far.
White County has had a total of 1,724 cases.
Gallatin County has had a total of 486 cases.
