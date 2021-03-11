16 new COVID cases reported by Egyptian Health Department

More Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Egyptian Health Department. (Source: MAKO Medical)
By Clayton Hester | March 11, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 5:27 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - Sixteen more Illinois residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Egyptian Health Department.

They were notified about the cases on Thursday, March 11.

Saline County

  • 1 teenaged female
  • 1 female in her 30s
  • 1 male in his 20s
  • 3 in their 40s
  • 2 in their 50s
  • 1 in their 60s

Gallatin County

  • 1 teenaged female
  • 1 male in his 60s
  • 1 case in progress with the demographics unknown

White county

  • 2 females in their 20s
  • 1 female in her 50s
  • 1 male in his 40s

There have been 2,518 confirmed cases in Saline County, so far.

White County has had a total of 1,724 cases.

Gallatin County has had a total of 486 cases.

