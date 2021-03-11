Mo. attorney general files dozens of abuse charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar Co.

“My Office has filed a total of 102 criminal charges against Boyd and Stephanie Householder, proprietors of the now-defunct Circle of Hope Girls Ranch and Boarding School,” said Attorney General Eric Schmitt. “The charging documents allege extensive, and horrific, sexual, physical, and mental abuse perpetrated by the Householders. My Office has worked tirelessly to investigate this case and will continue to work around the clock to ensure that justice is obtained in this case.”