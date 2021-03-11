Jobs becoming more available due to decrease in COVID

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Job Fairs and job openings are popping up more lately in the past couple of months.
You don’t have to search long to find a job open up online or see a job fair scheduled in Southeast Missouri.
Workforce Development Board of Southeast Missouri President June O’Dell says there are over 500 jobs listed in their database just within a 40 mile radius of Cape Girardeau.
She said the time to look for a job is now.
“COVID, the numbers are going down, people are getting vaccinated, we’re coming out from under here in Cape County the mask mandates,” O’Dell said. “So I think you’re going to see a lot more businesses opening back up, restaurants, and tourist attractions.”
She also stated their job centers in Park Hills, Kennett and Cape Girardeau have opened back up to come in or set up and appointment.
There are even opportunities for training dollars while unemployed and opportunities for veteran and spouses as well.
For more information, you can go to www.job4you.org.
