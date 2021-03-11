Ill. partners with 9 critical access hospitals to expand rural COVID-19 vaccinations

MORRIS, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois partnered with nine critical access hospitals as a part of the Safety Net Direct Vaccine Allocation Pilot program.
The program aims to expand COVID-19 vaccinations in rural areas.
In the Heartland, Rural Health, Inc., in Union County and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, in Marion County will be participating in the program.
“I’m proud that we’re expanding this important program with a special focus on rural communities,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Adding nine critical access hospitals across Illinois, to begin receiving additional vaccine allocations, is a continuation of our mission to meet communities where they already are. Rural communities deserve the same protections from this virus that suburban and urban communities get.”
The nine hospitals will receive a combined total of 6,000 doses from the state, not including the doses already allocated.
