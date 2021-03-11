Ill. Dept. of Public Health reported 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Thurs.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,700 new cases of COVID-19, including 55 additional deaths, on Thursday, March 11.
The newly reported deaths include a man in his 70s from Alexander County, a woman in her 70s from Jackson County, a woman in her 70s from Perry County, a man in his 70s from Union County and a man in his 50s from Williamson County.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,204,409 cases, including 20,863 deaths.
As of Wednesday night, 1,118 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 231 patients were in the ICU and 102 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 18,894,652 tests have been conducted in the state.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 4-10 was 2.5 percent.
According to IDPH, a total of 4,488,655 doses of the vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, approximately 414,900 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities. This brings the total of Illinois doses to 4,903,555.
A total of 3,680,703 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 353,125 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 98,166 doses.
On Wednesday, 112,776 doses were administered in Illinois.
