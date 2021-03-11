Ill. Dept. of Agriculture makes plots available for interested gardeners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - If you have been looking to take up gardening, the Illinois Department of Agriculture may have a deal for you.
The department is looking for people or families who would be willing to pay $20 for a plot.
While the department will supply water and compost, gardeners will be responsible for their own tools.
The plots are situated on the infield of the Illinois State Fair Grandstand racetrack.
Of the 200 garden plots in the Illinois Department of Agriculture’s Community Garden, half will be designated for organic gardening and half will be designated for non-organic gardening.
Those interested in raising fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs can fill out a garden application on the department’s website.
