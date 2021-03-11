Heartland businesses expect to benefit from the COVID-19 stimulus money

MARION, IL. (KFVS) -As many American citizens wait for another round of stimulus checks, businesses also said the extra chunk of change people are receiving benefit them.
Lowell Anderson said he expects this round of stimulus check to benefit his business Anderson’s Warehouse even more.
He said people flooded the store when the previous stimulus checks hit.
“We saw great floor traffic from the last stimulus. People seem to be buying things they’ve been putting off.” said Anderson
He expects the same this time around.
“I think we’ll be covered up, we got extra delivery help, we’re ready to get out to you as quick as we can so sales teams ready, we’re fully stocked and ready to go,” said Anderson.
Businesses were shut down in March of 2020. The following month, retail sales tax receipts were down 11% in April 2020 in the City of Marion.
After the first stimulus checks, retail sales bounced back in May by 2% and in June by 6%.
Spitting Image Boutique reaped the rewards of shoppers having some extra dough.
“A little buyers confidence you know they had some money to pad their pockets a little bit plus people were staying at home and they were looking for a way to spend money and to use the outlet,” said Co-owner Sheri Donahue.
She said when their business had to be closed, they survived on online shopping. As restrictions eased up and they were allowed to have customers, she noticed more and more people out and about shopping.
“I think people were ready to get out and shop and feel and touch items you know instead of shopping online,” said Donahue.
Donahue is also expecting customers to come in yet again with this next round of stimulus checks.
“I do think we will see an increase I think again it’s just a boost in the economic growth that’s going on in southern Illinois we haven’t seen a lot of downturn in that,” said Donahue.
Anderson said he is prepared for customers to come flooding in the doors again.
“This stimulus check is really going to help we do have financing available for people who can’t, want to stake the stimulus money buy something else that’s fine we have free financing available,” said Anderson.
