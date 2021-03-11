COVID-19 positivity rate in Ky. at 3.95%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 11.
Governor Beshear said on Thursday cases and deaths of COVID-19 continued to moderate as more Kentuckians receive vaccines.
The positivity rate ticked up a little bit, to 3.95 percent,” the governor said. “We like to see that below 5 percent.”
Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, said the eligibility requirements for receiving a vaccine will change slightly based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.
“As of March 15, the Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is 1-C,” Dr. Stack said. “1-C is now expanded to include all persons ages 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health condition or conditions that the CDC reports ‘are’ or ‘might be’ at increased risk of severe COVID-19 illness.”
He also noted that smoking is not among the covered conditions in Kentucky.
Dr. Stack said vaccination sites should continue to prioritize people 60 and older, and all sites are still urged to use at least 90 percent of all vaccine doses within seven days of arrival.
Adam Mather, inspector general for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, said starting on Monday, March 15, nursing homes will ease restrictions that have been in place for nearly a year, affecting all visitors and non-essential health care personnel.
“Next week, visitation can be conducted more widely,” he said. “Everyone who enters these facilities will be screened for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and attention will need to be paid to hand hygiene, face coverings, social distancing and other infection-prevention controls.”
Mather also announced Kentucky would be the first and only state to provide contactless devices and vaccine tracking to help reduce person-to-person spread of COVID-19, the flu and other viruses and infectious diseases.
“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees the collection and use of Civil Money Penalty Funds, has approved a proposal submitted by the Trilogy Foundation for nearly $6,771,000 to enhance the safety of Kentucky residents and the public,” Mather said.
The money would be used for a smart entry screening platform with smart badges for all employees across 285 Kentucky Medicare-certified nursing homes.
“The sensors will be placed at key points of entry to safeguard the 22,450 residents living in these facilities,” Mather said.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases and 36 additional deaths on Thursday.
Currently, there are 523 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 136 are in the ICU and 75 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 3.95 percent.
A total of 414,131 people in Kentucky have tested positive for COVID-19, including 4,921 deaths.
KDPH reported a total of 48,500 recoveries.
As of Thursday, 4,644,779 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
