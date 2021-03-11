Flood watch in effect for much of the Heartland through Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We saw a few strong to severe storms across parts of the area this afternoon as a cold front moves into the area. As we head into the evening hours, the severe threat will begin to diminish but the heavy rain threat will continue. We will see rounds of scattered showers and storms, some with heavy rain. Temperatures will be cooling off behind the front. Lows by morning will be in the upper 40s far north to near 60 far south.