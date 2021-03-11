First Alert Thursday Outlook

After about a week or so of dry weather, the next several days are looking wet and at least at times, potentially stormy again. Lots of moisture coming in from the southwest will interact with a stalled frontal boundary to give us periods of rain and occasional thunderstorms from today through Sunday night or Monday morning. As the cold front slowly moves in from the northwest today, there is a low-level risk of a few severe thunderstorms…with gusty winds and hail the greatest threat. But even as the severe threat ends tonight behind the front, the threat of heavy rainfall will continue. A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday evening for much of the area.