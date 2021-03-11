First Alert: Rain, storms possible today

(KFVS) - Rain and storms are likely today through the weekend.
This morning is starting off very warm for this time of year.
Wake-up temps are in the 60s with breezy southerly winds.
Wind gusts between 30-40 mph are possible throughout the day.
Ahead of a cold front, rain and storms will push into parts of southern Illinois and northern areas of southeast Missouri this morning.
There could be an isolated strong storm with gusty winds and hail.
This afternoon and early evening, rain and storms will move further south.
A severe storm with gusty winds and small hail are possible.
Highs will be in the upper 60s for most of the Heartland. Kentucky and Tennessee will likely reach the low 70s.
Rain and rumbles of thunder will continue tonight into Friday morning.
Multiple rounds of heavy rain will continue through early Saturday.
Threats for flash flooding and low-lying flooding, especially across our northern and central counties, is possible.
Another system could bring rain and storms late Sunday into early Monday.
Temperatures will stay above average most days, with highs ranging in the mid 50s to low 60s and low temperatures in the 40s.
