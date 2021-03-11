Finalists in Missouri Bicentenial Poster Contest includes Jackson High School Student

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) -Jackson high school junior Mia Foote was named among the top four finalists in the design for the Missouri bicentennial poster contest.
Additional student finalists were sixth grade students Lehualina Taula from Fire Prairie Upper Elementary in Independence, Luke Ensor from Holliday Elementary School in Holliday, and ninth grade homeschooled student Ingrid Keene.
Designs were accepted from two groups, including 3rd through 6th grade and 7th through 12th grade.
Each student will receive a certificate and a $200 prize at ceremonies in each of their home counties in mid-March.
The theme is year was: Sharing Missouri’s stories: past, present and future.
The Missouri 2021, the organization holding the contest said, “the final designs of this year’s Missouri Bicentennial Poster contest will serve as a lasting reminder of 200 years of statehood.”
