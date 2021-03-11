City of Mounds resolves on-going water issue

MOUNDS, Ill. (KFVS) -In Pulaski County, the residents of Mounds were wondering if their water was going to be shut off. Due to the outstanding bill with the cities water provider, SouthWater. if the city did not reach an agreement before March 10 the city would be without water.
Mayor of Mounds Rita Flummer, felt some weight lifted off of her shoulders. She said they signed the agreement with the water company March 9.
“When this is all done we will go forward with our regular monthly bills right now just go forward like this had never happened,” said Flummer.
The city currently owes Southwater $198,000. So this is how their agreement looks for the foreseeable future.
“We will pay so much a month for 78 months and that should take care of all the penalties and all of everything,” said Flummer.
That adds up to roughly $2,500 extra per month. The city furloughed some employees to help make up that extra money.
“And right now we are looking like we are doing fine you know, unless something crazy happens that we don’t know about,” said Flummer
She said the city was spending more money then they were bringing in.
“I hate that it happened and the situation should of never gotten out of hand that way. We was dealing with it and you know I know people were scared,” said Flummer.
She added they knew the bill needed to be paid. The city also added a water bill increase.
The recent increase will raise bills around 2 to 3 dollars more a month will cover the cost. This is the first time in the last four years the water bill has increased.
Flummer said SouthWater has increased its bill each year.
“We was trying to hold it down if we could but we shouldn’t of done that. We probably should of raised when everybody else did,” said Flummer.
Flummer also said that she will not run for re-election for city mayor. She has decided to retire in May.
