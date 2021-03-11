Carbondale police investigating shooting, 1 person injured

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting on Wednesday, March 10.
According to police, they responded to a report of shots fired around 11:09 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of East Chestnut Street.
Officers learned a gunshot victim was at a Carbondale hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was treated and released.
According to police, the victim’s vehicle was also damaged from the gunfire.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
